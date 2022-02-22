DeRace Price Tops $1.75 (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $77.70 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeRace has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00004607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.06947304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,070.41 or 1.00147401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050161 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,370,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

