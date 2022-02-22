DerivaDAO Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $56.97 million and approximately $441,052.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00005819 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.31 or 0.06900620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,598.75 or 1.00202383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049854 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

