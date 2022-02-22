Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €700.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($795.45) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €816.00 ($927.27).

EPA:KER opened at €651.80 ($740.68) on Monday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a one year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €676.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €676.67.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

