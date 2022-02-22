Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $417.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $417.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.35.

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.10 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $315.87 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,505,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

