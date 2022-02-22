Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $66.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDEN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.67.

GDEN stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

