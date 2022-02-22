Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 474,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,180,091 shares.The stock last traded at $15.01 and had previously closed at $15.31.
DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
