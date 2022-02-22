Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.23 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $5.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $15.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.77 and its 200 day moving average is $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $76.06 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dillard’s
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
