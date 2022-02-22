Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,746 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 754,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $52,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National HealthCare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $986.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

