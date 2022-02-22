Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,614 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $54,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

