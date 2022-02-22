DNotes Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 75.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DNotes has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DNotes has a market capitalization of $7,062.15 and $1.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars.

