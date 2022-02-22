Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.