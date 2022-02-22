Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.88

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 4974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

