Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. 12,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00.
DFIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.
