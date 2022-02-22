Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

