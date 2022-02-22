Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
PLOW opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
