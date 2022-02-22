Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.010-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

DEI opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

