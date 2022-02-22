Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.67

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.67 and last traded at C$25.65, with a volume of 19943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D.UN shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.82.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.