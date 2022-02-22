Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$26.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DRETF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of DRETF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

