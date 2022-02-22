Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

