Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.