Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Driven Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.93. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

