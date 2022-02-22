Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.90 Million

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $280.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.80 million and the lowest is $275.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $255.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $702.90 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.80 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $775.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Duluth stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 73,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $415.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Duluth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Duluth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.