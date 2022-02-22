Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.68) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

