DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DZS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $423.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DZS will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,784 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 162,028 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in DZS in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,936,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DZS by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 99,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

