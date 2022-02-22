Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after purchasing an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 554,737 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

EXP opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.46 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

