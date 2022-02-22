Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Up 5%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47. 2,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.
Several analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a market cap of $625.04 million, a P/E ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
