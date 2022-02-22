Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 291,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,099,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.40. The company had a trading volume of 47,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

