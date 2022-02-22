Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 205,745 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 205,745 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 141,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

