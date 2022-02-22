Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 240,769 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 240,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,480 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,666,000 after buying an additional 891,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 29.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,792,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,979,000 after buying an additional 641,193 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 515,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 183.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH remained flat at $$20.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,444. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.