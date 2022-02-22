Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $19.77 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1,826.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 219,166 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises about 1.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Owens Corning by 155.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,693,000 after buying an additional 559,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 285.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 374,186 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

