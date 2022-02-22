Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 626,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cinemark by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Cinemark by 80.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cinemark by 236.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. 19,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,335. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.