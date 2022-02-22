Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 93,878 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 333.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $105,000. Campion Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. 39,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

