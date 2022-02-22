Eaton Vance Management Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 214.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

