Eaton Vance Management Has $800,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.92 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.