Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after buying an additional 10,818,980 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 16,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,781,000 after buying an additional 1,346,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,383,000 after buying an additional 1,069,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

