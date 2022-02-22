Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,428 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

