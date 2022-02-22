Eaton Vance Management Sells 241 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $97,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,673. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $201.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day moving average is $215.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

