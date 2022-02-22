Eaton Vance Management Sells 389,861 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 389,861 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at about $41,583,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,619,000 after acquiring an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2,708.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 274,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $133.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

