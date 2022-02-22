Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 414,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 200,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 103,589 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

