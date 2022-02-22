eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.90 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.62 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.100 EPS.

EGAN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. 4,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

