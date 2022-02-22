Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.79. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.85 and a twelve month high of $182.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

