Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.380 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.81.

EA stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.42.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

