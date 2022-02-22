Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $84.33 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

