Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.050 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.29.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,248,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 105,852 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

