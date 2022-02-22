Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

ESRT stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,793,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,525,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,422,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 1,073,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,794,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

