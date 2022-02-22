Empirical Capital Management LLC Sells 11,002 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Empirical Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $688,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 592,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,520 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 842,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631,867. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.