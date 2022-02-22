Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. 1,115,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

