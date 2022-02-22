Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

Several research firms have commented on EDVMF. Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,944. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

