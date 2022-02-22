Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ENR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,753. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

