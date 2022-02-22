Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $1.28. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 144,785 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

