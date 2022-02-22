Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $1.28. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 144,785 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The firm has a market cap of $8.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.
About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
