EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 14.6% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $2.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

