EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,238 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

